Local businesses honored for keeping Jackson beautiful
JACKSON, Tenn.–Businesses and guests gathered at the Jackson Country Club Tuesday for lunch and a celebration.
“It’s to reward them for their hard work because some of these lawns and some of these commercial sites, they spent a great deal of time and money in maintaining their property and they should be rewarded,” Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said.
Mayor Gist says the Civic Pride awards honor businesses for keeping Jackson beautiful.
Properties are suggested to the city for judging, and the criteria is simple.
“What they need to do is own a residence or a commercial firm and make their places look attractive for our city,” Gist said.
Some winners received a locally made wooden bowl and the top winners received trophies.
Gist says it’s important to recognize people for keeping their property in the best shape.
“We want a beautiful community. We want a nice, well kept community. It just adds to the quality of life and it tells our visitors that these people care about their city,” Gist said.
While the awards happen every year, 2019’s civic pride awards was gist’s last as mayor.
“I think I chose wisely because these people really have been a huge part of Jackson. They just make Jackson look like an attractive place to live, work, and play,” Gist said.
A winner and a runner up were recognized for each category during the ceremony.
2019’s Civic Pride winners are as follows:
Commercial
- Banks- Bancorp South (South Highland Ave. branch)
- Event Venue- Aeneas Building, 405 E. College St.
Industrial
- Packaging Corp. of America
Commercial Service
- Briley & Vaughn, South Highland
Institutional
- School- Union University
- Church- East Jackson Church of Christ
Residential
- Apartments- Woods of Post House
Residential – East
- Honorable Mention- Joy Residence
- Winner- Cathey Residence
Residential – Midtown
- Honorable Mention- Benjamin Residence
- Winner- DeBerry Residence
Residential – South
- Honorable Mention- Worley Residence
- Winner- Dotson Residence
Residential – Northeast
- Honorable Mention- Lowry Residence
- Winner- French Residence
Residential – Northwest
- Honorable Mention- Keltner Residence
- Winner- Smith Residence
Environmental Stewardship
- Kroger Stores of Jackson
Community Redevelopment
- Crocker Constructions Healthy Community LLC