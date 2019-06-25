Local businesses honored for keeping Jackson beautiful

JACKSON, Tenn.–Businesses and guests gathered at the Jackson Country Club Tuesday for lunch and a celebration.

“It’s to reward them for their hard work because some of these lawns and some of these commercial sites, they spent a great deal of time and money in maintaining their property and they should be rewarded,” Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said.

Mayor Gist says the Civic Pride awards honor businesses for keeping Jackson beautiful.

Properties are suggested to the city for judging, and the criteria is simple.

“What they need to do is own a residence or a commercial firm and make their places look attractive for our city,” Gist said.

Some winners received a locally made wooden bowl and the top winners received trophies.

Gist says it’s important to recognize people for keeping their property in the best shape.

“We want a beautiful community. We want a nice, well kept community. It just adds to the quality of life and it tells our visitors that these people care about their city,” Gist said.

While the awards happen every year, 2019’s civic pride awards was gist’s last as mayor.

“I think I chose wisely because these people really have been a huge part of Jackson. They just make Jackson look like an attractive place to live, work, and play,” Gist said.

A winner and a runner up were recognized for each category during the ceremony.

2019’s Civic Pride winners are as follows:

Commercial

Banks- Bancorp South (South Highland Ave. branch)

Event Venue- Aeneas Building, 405 E. College St.

Industrial

Packaging Corp. of America

Commercial Service

Briley & Vaughn, South Highland

Institutional

School- Union University

Church- East Jackson Church of Christ

Residential

Apartments- Woods of Post House

Residential – East

Honorable Mention- Joy Residence

Winner- Cathey Residence

Residential – Midtown

Honorable Mention- Benjamin Residence

Winner- DeBerry Residence

Residential – South

Honorable Mention- Worley Residence

Winner- Dotson Residence

Residential – Northeast

Honorable Mention- Lowry Residence

Winner- French Residence

Residential – Northwest

Honorable Mention- Keltner Residence

Winner- Smith Residence

Environmental Stewardship

Kroger Stores of Jackson

Community Redevelopment