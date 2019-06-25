Local church hosts another community prayer meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local church members gather for the second time this summer for a community prayer meeting, hosted by the Campbell Street Church of Christ.

The community prayer meetings are held in different locations. Tuesday, church members met for food, fellowship and prayer at South Side High School’s cafeteria. Members say they are praying for the entire community, including families, school teachers and city officials.

“I think it’s important for us to know other people in our community. I think if we want to have the environment like we belong and we are all apart of the community, its important for all of us to get together,” said Tami Myers, a community member and attendee of the prayer meeting.

Organizers say the next community prayer meeting will be Tuesday, July 9 at Pope Elementary School.