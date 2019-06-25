Local Girl Scouts meet with veterans for good cause

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – On Tuesday, Girl Scouts from Service Unit 424 met with veterans at the Tennessee State Veterans Home, and, despite the age difference, they got along well.

“I love to see the veterans and help them. They’re my favorite people,” said Girl Scout Carter Hoffmon.

The event was organized between the Girl Scout group and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The NAMI branch is new to the Gibson County area, and they hope to raise awareness about conditions like PTSD and other mental illnesses.

Mary Sims, a spokesperson for the NAMI Gibson County group, says they hope this event teaches younger generations about how to treat veterans.

“These gentlemen have served our country, and they’re here now, and we need to not forget them,” Sims said.

“It’s wonderful to see everybody. I love to watch the joy on the girls’ faces. I love to watch their interaction,” Girl Scout Troop Leader Karen Diebold said.

The girls said they loved the experience.

“It was fun and I want to come back every day and help,” Girl Scout Colbi Gilmer said.

Diebold hopes that the girls heed the message.

“I think that’s probably one of the highest recommendations I have for the girls is to serve,” said Diebold.