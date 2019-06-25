Madison Co. Election Commission certifies runoff election results

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission met Tuesday afternoon to officially certify the results of the 2019 mayoral runoff election.

The Election Commission met briefly Tuesday to certify the results of the runoff held June 18, with the commission voting unanimously in favor of certifying those results.

Administrator of Elections Kim Buckley says this election season went smoothly, and now the commission is preparing for the next elections.

“Next will be the presidential preference primary, I believe that’s on March third of 2020,” Buckley said. “We could possibly have a school board recall election, just depending on how that petition initiative works out.”

Mayor-Elect Scott Conger won the runoff election, and will be sworn into office on July 1.