Man charged with murder in Dyersburg shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have arrested a man in connection with a June 10 shooting.

Police say 24-year-old Demetrice Livingston is charged in the fatal shooting of Demarko Robertson on Liberty Street in Dyersburg.

In a news release, police say Livingston was developed as a person of interest early in the investigation, and has been in custody since June 14 on charges of failure to appear.

Police Chief Steve Isbell said officers responded to the shooting and “were met with uncooperative witnesses.”

Isbell said in the release that someone retaliated against the suspect by firebombing a family member’s home.

Police say that incident happened around 5:07 a.m., when several people were inside the home. The release says those individuals were able to escape through a window after hearing a loud noise and seeing the house on fire.

No injuries were reported.

The arson is still under investigation by the State Arson Investigator, Dyersburg Police Department and the Dyersburg Fire Department.