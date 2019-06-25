Miss Tennessee Volunteer 2019 makes a stop to speak in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was in Jackson Tuesday as one of her first stops after her coronation.

Miss Tennessee Volunteer 2019 Kerri Arnold spoke at the Jackson Exchange Club Tuesday. She said she never expected to be wearing the crown.

“There were 35 other beautiful, talented, wonderful ladies that I got to know throughout the week, and when I ended on that top two, I knew that, you know, there was a 50/50 chance,” Arnold said.

Arnold used her visit to talk about her personal platform with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“When I got involved with Make-A-Wish Foundation, I found a way to give back to them and let them be the normal kid just for a day or a week, or however long it may be,” Arnold said.

The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Organization says Arnold has given more than 6,500 volunteer hours to support the foundation. Arnold will also serve as the governor’s spokesperson for character education.

“One that I’m really passionate about is respect and the different way that these children can put that into their life and their daily routine,” Arnold said.

The 21-year-old is a junior at the University of Tennessee at Martin and says winning the $25,000 scholarship that comes with the title will help support her education.

“I’ll be able to graduate debt-free because of programs like this one, and I’m so excited to continue my education and taking some summer classes right now and just continue on through my year and graduate, hopefully, Next may if I can make it happen,” Arnold said.

She has plans to become a pediatric nurse practitioner, but says anything goes for her future plans.

“I’ve got a couple other things turning in my head some wheels going, because this is a great opportunity and it’s opened so many doors for me,” Arnold said.

Arnold is from Holladay and says she’s glad she can represent West Tennessee and have the community’s support.