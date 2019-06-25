Scattered Thunderstorms Possible on Wednesday

Weather Update –3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, June 25th

So far, today is going as forecast – hot and sunny! Expect the chance for rain to increase over the next several days though with pop-up showers and thunderstorms more likely tomorrow. We may even see some showers in southwest Tennessee tonight.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies will continue in West Tennessee tonight with light winds from the south. There’s a low chance for rain in our viewing area with a band of showers moving toward us from the southwest but most of the Mid-South will remain dry with low temperatures in the upper 60s overnight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in our area tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and later evening. We may not see rain everywhere but it’ll be hot everywhere with highs in the upper 80s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast including a look at the timing of showers and thunderstorms in West Tennessee tomorrow and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com