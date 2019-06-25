Suspect in Martin Slide-N-Ride burglary arrested

MARTIN, Tenn. — A man wanted in connection with a May burglary at a Martin business is now in custody.

Martin police say Brandon Henry, 39, was arrested Monday afternoon on Highway 190.

Police say officers saw Henry between the McConnell and Ruthville communities after receiving information that Henry was in the area on foot.

Henry was taken into custody without incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on charges of burglary, felony theft of property, escape and vandalism.

Henry is accused of taking a safe containing cash, bottles of liquor, electronics, and drinks from a beverage cooler from the Slide-N-Ride on May 4, according to Martin police.