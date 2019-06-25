Viral lemonade brothers learn how to start a business from professionals

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local b rothers who went viral for selling homemade lemonade on Facebook received a sweet surprise Tuesday.

Many may recognize a viral post of Quantravious Woods selling lemonade in Jackson. Tuesday, City Councilman Johnny Dodd spoke to the young boys’ parents and took them to City Hall to learn from professionals. Dodd says he is teaching them how to get their business license as well as customer service and respect.

He is also hoping they can learn how to open a checking account. Dodd says he wants to lead them in the right direction as future entrepreneurs.

“What I hope is that we could all take opportunity to help our youth out with not only selling lemonade, but to do positive things. So, we want to make sure we instill positive things in them, so they can do positive things in community,” says Dodd.

They even came up with a business name “4 kids and Lemonade.” You can purchase lemonade from the kids at Airways Boulevard and McCorry Street in west Jackson.