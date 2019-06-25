West Marine deck chair recall

West Marine has announced a recall for its folding deck chairs.

The recall includes West Marine’s deck chairs and comfort plus deck crew chairs.

The lock nut that connects the arm rest to the chair can reportedly loosen, posing a fall and injury hazard.

No injuries have been reported in connection with this recall.

If you have one of these chairs, contact the firm for a free repair parts kit.

To contact West Marine, call them at 877-579-1550 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at WMARPARTS@westfieldoutdoors.com or online at www.westmarine.com and click Product recalls, then click West Marine Deck Chair for more information.