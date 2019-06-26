Chance of Storms Today

Weather Update –3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, June 26th

Good afternoon, West Tennessee! We are currently in the upper 80s across most of our area with the exception of some low 90s in a few spots. Scattered cumulus clouds have developed across the sky this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, there is ample energy in the atmosphere so we’ll be watching for a possibility of a few storms to become strong. Tonight, the Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north of I-40 under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. Storms could contain strong to severe wind gusts and hail. Flash flooding could become a threat as well if storms are slow moving, for example, some thunderstorms today in Arkansas have only moved at 10 miles per hour!

After sunset, the chance of rain does drop but early Thursday morning there is a chance of some re-development to the north of our area that could push south through northern West Tennessee. It’s something to keep an eye on, and we will be updating you on how that might play out in the evening newscasts. Temperatures should drop to the low 70s overnight with cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, we should see the more organized risk for severe weather stay to our north, but one or two strong thunderstorms may still develop. This is the typical summer-time pattern we see here in West Tennessee in the summer months. Any activity that develops should be short lived and mainly non-severe. Highs tomorrow should top out around 90°F. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as we track these thunderstorms on-air with an hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Caleb Montgomery

Storm Team 7 Weather Intern