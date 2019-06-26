Families enjoy country music at annual Down Syndrome Association event

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local families enjoyed some country music all for a good cause Wednesday night.

Families and friends gathered at the seventh annual “Country Mu sic Lends Down a Hand” concert at the Casey Jones Amphitheater.

It’s a community concert with live performances from The Kimberlie Helton Band, Reverend Jessie and The Holy Smokes and more.

Organizers say all proceeds benefit the Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee.

“These families look forward to this day. It’s just a great time to be out here with our kids and our families,” said Dexter Williams, President of the Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee.

“One, it’s for an awesome cause, but I mean you get to listen to cool music, and it’s a nice night and there’s not much else to do right now, so I mean, it’s a good way to spend the night,” said volunteer Kennedie Graves.

Organizers say the concert helps fund activities like Circle of Friends, camps, their annual Buddy Walk in October, Christmas parties and more.