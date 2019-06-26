Family reacts after officer-involved shooting in west Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. –Officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Westwood Ave. around 10:30pm Tuesday night for a burglary.

Investigators said when they arrived, a suspect barricaded himself in a bedroom in the house.

After speaking with the family of the home that was broken into, they said the intruder is related to them.

Police said 40-year-old Billy Charles Howell has an order of protection against him and was not supposed to be at the home.

Jeannie Thrasher said her mother lives at this address and says she drove up from Mississippi when her mother told her about the incident.

“So many thoughts go through your mind in something like this, especially when it’s a relative,” said Thrasher, who is the sister of Billy Howell.

Police said in an attempt to get Howell out of the bedroom, Howell hit an officer with a bed slat, which led the officer to deploy his stun gun.

Police said Howell then came toward the officer with a sword and one officer fired at Howell with his department issued weapon leaving him with a minor injury.

“It was a big ordeal,” said Thrasher.

Thrasher said her brother needs help.

“He does have issues, that he refuses to seek help for, and I am just not going to partake in any of that,” said Thrasher.

Thrasher says her mother is still processing the entire incident.

“I mean emotionally drained, physically drained, um she’s tired, were going to pick up the pieces and move on and put this behind us,” Thrasher said.

Police said Howell was taken to a local hospital and admitted for medical reasons unrelated to the gunshot wound.

When released, he’ll be taken to the Madison County Jail.

Investigators said they also expect to file several charges against Howell.

The officers who were on scene at the shooting have been placed on routine, paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Te results of that investigation will be submitted to the district attorney’s office for review.