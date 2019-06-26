Hardin and Decatur County to receive help from February floods

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Hardin and Decatur County residents affects by the February floods may now be able to receive assistance to help with flood recovery.

Laurie Dana, a spokesperson for the Small Business Association’s Office of Disaster Assistance, says loans are available to people who suffered losses from the flooding.

“You can apply for disaster loans from the SBA, Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance,” Dana said.

The SBA does want to specify that these are loans, not financial assistance.

“The approval process is just the same as any other loan. They see how much money you have coming in versus how much you have going out,” Dana said.

But they will give you one-on-one help to apply.

“Homeowners, they can borrow up to $200,000 to make repairs to their primary residence, and homeowners and renters, they can borrow up to $40,000 to replace the contents of their home,” Dana said. “Businesses, they can apply up to $2,000,000 to make repairs to their buildings, to replace any of their assets.”

To apply for this disaster relief program, Hardin County residents should come to the fire station on Walnut Street in Savannah. For Decatur County residents, resources are available at the library in Decaturville.

“You can come from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from now until next Tuesday, except on Sunday. They’re going to be closed on Sunday,” Hardin County Emergency Management Agency Director Melvin Martin said.

And hopefully, this will help get residents back on their feet.

“The recovery is moving forward. There are still areas that are not recovered, and there are still homes people are not able to live in,” Martin said.

To apply for a loan, call the SBA Office of Disaster Assistance at 1-800-659-2955, or visit their website here.