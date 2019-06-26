Funeral Services for Isaiah Donovan Day, age 18, will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark, TN. Burial will follow in Denmark Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Day died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Day will begin Thursday morning, June 27, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Day will lie-in-state on Friday afternoon, June 28, 2019 at Deliverance House of Prayer from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.