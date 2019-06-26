Man in custody after barricade, officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say a man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night on Westwood Avenue.

Police say officers responded to a report of a burglary around 10:30 p.m. at a home on the 800 block of Westwood Avenue.

Police say the homeowner told officers she believed 40-year-old Billy Charles Howell was in the home, and that she had been granted an order of protection against Howell.

Officers entered the home and found Howell barricaded inside a bedroom. When officers attempted to get Howell to surrender, he refused, according to a news release.

Howell blocked the door with pieces of furniture, and hit an officer who attempted to force his way into the bedroom, the release says.

Officers were able to force the door open enough to deploy a stun gun, but the attempt was unsuccessful, according to the release.

The release says Howell then came toward officers with a sword, and at least one officer fired at Howell, hitting him once.

Howell was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury, but was later admitted to the hospital with medical conditions unrelated to the gunshot wound.

The release says he remains in police custody at the hospital. Howell is expected to be taken to the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex upon his release from the hospital.

Howell was scheduled to appear in Madison County General Sessions Court for a hearing Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the order of protection.

Police expect to charge him with contempt of a court order, aggravated criminal trespass, stalking, aggravated assault on an officer, and resisting arrest.

The officers who were present at the scene have been placed on routine, paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Once the investigation is completed, the results will be submitted to the District Attorney’s office for review.