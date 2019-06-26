Mostly Sunny Through This Afternoon, Then Storms Possible

Weather Update: Wednesday, June 26 —

Good morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a much more humid note. We will see plenty of sunshine through the morning hours and early afternoon. Temps will climb quick through the 70s and 80s. Clouds will increase through mid noon. That will slow down temps just a bit, but it will still feel quite hot. With heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered Showers and Storms will become possible mainly towards the back end of the afternoon towards the evening hours. Ill have another check of the full forecast coming up at 11:30 AM on ABC 7

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv