Mugshots : Madison County : 06/25/19 – 06/26/19

1/8 Shayla Currie Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/8 Brent Klinzing Violation of community corrections

3/8 Corey Douglas Theft under $999

4/8 Derrick Kennedy Violation of probation



5/8 Jaqueline Venable DUI

6/8 Peter Wernimont Failure to appear

7/8 Tavish Woody Violation of probation

8/8 Xavier Watkins Violation of community corrections















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/26/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.