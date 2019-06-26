Police search for person of interest in credit, identity theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in an identity and credit card theft.

Police say between June 6 and June 17, surveillance video shows an unidentified man using credit cards that had been reported stolen and making purchases from Color Match on South Royal Street.

Police say the credit cards were used in more than $7,000 in fraudulent purchases.

Police say the man is heavy-built, with a beard and mustache. He may have been driving a light colored vehicle believed to be either a Ford Escape or Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.