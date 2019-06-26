River City Farmers Market opens in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The River City Farmers Market has officially opened in Savannah.

Hundreds of people showed up to buy fresh produce, baked goods and canned goods at the Farmers Market across from the Hardin County Courthouse on Wednesday.

The engineers and contractors were even able to display the historic well discovered during construction of the market.

This project isn’t the only thing happening in Savannah, though.

“We’re very proud of this new facility. It gives us another area downtown to really get people into the downtown area. We’re going to start having concerts here, various other events here, as well as the farmer’s market,” Larae Smile-Sliger, the executive director of Savannah Main Street, said.

The official grand opening for the Farmers Market is July 5 at 5 p.m., with the bluegrass festival starting at 6 p.m.