TWRA to host CWD Workshops in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency plans to host six Chronic Wasting Disease workshops in West Tennessee this summer.

TWRA will provide presentations on CWD, along with question and answer sessions during each workshop.

A total of six meetings have been scheduled for the CWD Zone in West Tennessee.

July 9, 2019, in McNairy County at the University of Tennessee Selmer Center. Located at 1269 Tennessee Avenue, Selmer, TN 38375.

July 11, 2019, in Tipton County at the Tipton County Farm Bureau Office. Located at 1798 Hwy 515, Covington, TN 38019.

July 16, 2019, in Madison County at the Madison County Extension Auditorium. 309 N Parkway Jackson, TN 38305.

July 18, 2019, in Shelby County at the Shelby County Agricenter International. 7777 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis TN 38120.

August 1, 2019, in Haywood County at the Haywood County Justice Complex. 100 South Dupree, Brownsville, TN 38012.

August 27, 2019, in Chester County at the Henderson City Hall. 121 Crook Avenue, Henderson, TN 38340.

Each meeting will start at 7 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.