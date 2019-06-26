Workforce development program is helping inmates find jobs

MILAN, Tenn. — In Gibson County, inmates have had the chance to learn skills that will make re-entering the workforce easier for them, thanks to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology program.

During a luncheon showcase in Milan Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of industry and community leaders came to learn about programs helping male inmates with hands-on skills to transition to paying jobs.

“We had 60 people go through the program graduate so far,” said Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas. “I’m pleased to say as of today we’ve only had two out of those over 60 that have returned back to jail. So, that’s a success story on its own.”

Some of the inmates have already been employed through local companies, and will have jobs when they’re released.

“I have a daughter and I’m ready to get home to my family, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” said inmate Ryne Dunn. “That’s all I’m concentrating on, doing right and getting home to my family.”

Another phase of the program includes a men’s transitional house called “The Orchard House,” where released inmates are able to have necessities like food, housing, and transport to help them re-enter the workforce.

“So all those variables we’re eliminating that prevent men from succeeding once they leave incarceration,” Sheriff Thomas said.

Sheriff Thomas says that the Orchard House is about 80 percent completed, and they hope to have it open by mid-August. When it is ready to go he says it can house up to 120 inmates, ready for re-entry.

“It softens your heart you know what I’m saying. You get a little bit more attached to these people, you get a little bit softer,” said inmate Daniel Herrera. “You start seeing men for what they really are.”

The housing program is privately funded by anonymous donors, with the project costing about $600,000.