Apple announces recall on MacBook Pro laptops

Apple has announced a recall for its MacBook Pro laptops.

The batteries in hundreds of thousands of laptops can reportedly overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Apple has received 26 reports of the laptop batteries overheating, including five reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation.

The recall involves certain Apple 15-inch Mac-Book Pros with a 15.4-inch display and solid state drives.

If you have one of these laptops, contact Apple to determine if your laptop is included in the recall and to schedule a free repair.

For more information, contact Apple at 800-275-2273 anytime, or go to their website, click on support, then “15-inch MacBook Pro Battery Recall Program” at the bottom of the page.