Brownsville Mayor dedicates park to help with health initiative

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–A lo cal mayor hopes to make a city’s residents healthier.

Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls dedicated Heritage Park Thursday. It’s another step in the Healthy Moves initiative.

Heritage Park is in an African American Civil Rights District. The city received help from a grant from the Recreational Trails Program.

Community members walked laps and enjoyed BBQ.

“The idea is to create a whole, healthy family environment in this neighborhood. We are reducing the health risks and creating a better outcome and a better quality of life. So, we are excited about our park,”said Mayor Rawls.

The Mayor says he also wants to build a dog park and connect the farmer’s market with a walking trail.