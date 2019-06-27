BRP recalls cooler due to risk of entrapment and suffocation

A cooler is being recalled due to an entrapment and suffocation hazard.



BRP says the Sea-Doo marine coolers latch can automatically lock when the lid is closed, allowing a person to become locked inside the air tight container.

The recall involves Sea-Doo 13.5 gallon coolers with model year 2019 Sea-Doo Fish Pro personal watercraft.

If you have one of these coolers, put it out of reach of children and contact BRP for a free repair.

Contact BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, or visit their website. For more information, visit www.sea-doo.com and click on “Owner Center,” then “Safety.”