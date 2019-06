BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Friends and family are searching for a woman reported missing in October.

Family friends say Kelley Hollowell, 43, was first reported missing in October in Benton County.

Hollowell has not had contact with family or friends since she was reported missing.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 279-4280, or her daughter Rachel at (731) 244-1750.