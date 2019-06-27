Fisher Price recalls play yard accessories

Thousands of the Fisher Price’s inclined sleeper accessories are being recalled.

This recall includes the accessories that came with the Ultra-Lite Day and Night Play Yard.

Customers have reported infant fatalities from using other inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

This product is a portable play yard with an inclined sleeper and changing station.

The inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.

If you have one of these sleepers, contact Fisher Price for a refund or voucher.

For more information, visit their website and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts,” or contact Fisher Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.