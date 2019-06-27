Gillette recalls disposable razors due to blade misalignment

Gillette is recalling one of its Venus disposable razors.

The Venus Simply 3 disposable razors are sold in 4-count packs and come in pink, purple, and yellow colors.

A problem during manufacturing reportedly resulted in the misalignment of the blades in the razors, posing a risk of cuts during normal use.

If you have these razors, contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and a voucher for a replacement.

For more information, contact Gillette at 800-362-1258 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday through Sunday, or visit their website and click on Safety Notification.