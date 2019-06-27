Jackson police search for person of interest in theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are investigating a theft, and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest.

Police say the theft happened June 13 at the Speedway store on Highway 70 East.

In a news release, police say an unidentified man is shown in surveillance video taking two 24-packs of Bud Light beer, estimated to cost about $53.

Police say the man was wearing a blue shirt and jeans, and was seen putting the beer in the back of an older model silver car that had damage to the front passenger fender.

The release says the vehicle was last seen leaving the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.