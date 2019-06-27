Mayor Jerry Gist reflects on years in office

JACKSON, Tenn. — After 12 years as mayor of Jackson, Jerry Gist says he knew it was time for someone else to take the reigns.

“At the end of that tenure, a little bell goes off and says it may be time for someone else to operate the city and be the Chief CEO of the city of Jackson,” Gist said.

Mayor-Elect Scott Conger will be officially sworn into office July 1. Gist has spent the past few weeks reflecting on his time as mayor, and what he hopes his legacy will be.

Mayor Gist says that the purchase of Lambuth was his proudest accomplishment, thanks to the opportunities it created for the city.

“It being the factor in establishing the Lift, the apartments, all the retail here downtown,” Gist said. “If you left Jackson and came back 10 years ago, you’d see certainly a different Jackson.”

Gist says he doesn’t want to tell anyone how to run the city after leaving office, but he has some ideas on what qualities a good leader should have.

“Whether it be the mayor-elect or any council members, they have to have a deep love for the city of Jackson and its people,” Gist said. “I wish I could convey to each of them what an honor it’s been to be the mayor of this city for 12 years.”