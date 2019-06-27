Mugshots : Madison County : 06/26/19 – 06/27/19

1/13 Caleb Taylor Violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/13 Amber Ables Failure to appear

3/13 Constance Duncan Reckless endangerment

4/13 Elijah Wright Aggravated assault



5/13 Halli Reasons Evading arrest, reckless driving

6/13 James Fairchild Failure to appear, evading arrest

7/13 Justin Long Violation of probation

8/13 Lakevis Bowers Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



9/13 Quinton Moore Violation of probation

10/13 Shaquille Pirtle Violation of community corrections

11/13 Stephanie Hart Violation of probation

12/13 Tiaria Coach Failure to appear



13/13 Tramaine Person Violation of community corrections



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/26/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/27/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.