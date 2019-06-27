Mugshots : Madison County : 06/26/19 – 06/27/19 June 27, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Caleb Taylor Violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Amber Ables Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Constance Duncan Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Elijah Wright Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Halli Reasons Evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13James Fairchild Failure to appear, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Justin Long Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Lakevis Bowers Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Quinton Moore Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Shaquille Pirtle Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Stephanie Hart Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Tiaria Coach Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Tramaine Person Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/26/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/27/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest