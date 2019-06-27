Scattered Showers And Storm Off And On Today

Weather Update: Thursday, June 27 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning on a rather stormy note. Despite the heavy rain and active weather, not everyone has even seen rain this morning. There is a mid level low pressure system that will continue to slowly meander about the area today which will keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast all afternoon. I do however expect the current bands of convection to gradually weaken through late morning. As the atmosphere warms and expands due to diurnal warming from the June Sun. This will however start to load the lower atmosphere with more energy. Much like last night, as the atmosphere starts to cool and contract. The colder mid level layers, enhanced by the presence of the mid level low, sink back down updrafts will be allowed to explode again and storms should become isolated to weakly clustered through early evening. Similar storm mode is expected. Heavy rain, small hail and gusty sub-severe gusts will be possible. I’ll be cutting in throughout the morning with radar updates every half hour or so.

