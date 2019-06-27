Showers Come and Go Through Friday

Weather Update –2:45 p.m. – Thursday, June 27th

Showers and thunderstorms brought quite a racket to West Tennessee this morning and early afternoon, but due to these occurring earlier in the day than they did yesterday, our chance for showers and thunderstorms later this evening is lower than it was last night. We’re continuing to monitor northwest Tennessee over the next several hours.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible through the evening hours, but after sunset, the activity should calm down with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 60s. We can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm overnight but the risk for any severe weather remains low.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in West Tennessee again on Friday, but the chance for rain is lower than it was today. It’ll be a hot day tomorrow with breaks of sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. However, we may still see one or two thunderstorms produce some frequent lightning and heavy downpours again so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hourbof the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

