Upcoming events for July 4th
Looking for something to do this Fourth of July? Several events all over West Tennessee are scheduled for the week of the holiday.
Festivities start Wednesday, July 3, with the Jackson Generals game starting at 6:50 p.m. at the Ballpark against the Montgomery Biscuits, with a fireworks show to follow.
On July 4, there are several events scheduled across West Tennessee:
- Firefighters Freedom Festival at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. Gates open at 3 p.m., music begins at 4 p.m. and fireworks start around dusk.
- Pickwick Landing State Park
- Paris Landing State Park
- Lexington’s Festival of the Lakes
- McKenzie Freedom Festival
- Union City Fireworks
- Selmer’s Freedom Fest
July 5