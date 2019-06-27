Upcoming events for July 4th

Looking for something to do this Fourth of July? Several events all over West Tennessee are scheduled for the week of the holiday.

Festivities start Wednesday, July 3, with the Jackson Generals game starting at 6:50 p.m. at the Ballpark against the Montgomery Biscuits, with a fireworks show to follow.

On July 4, there are several events scheduled across West Tennessee:

July 5