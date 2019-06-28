Billy Keith Edwards

Graveside services for Billy Keith Edwards, 64, will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Everetts Chapel Cemetery located off Highway 124 on Blaylock Store Road with Brother Kenny Carr officiating, followed by U.S. Navy Military Honors. Visitation will be before and afterward the service at the cemetery. Mr. Edwards, a Set-up person at Tecumseh Products in Paris and a former Correctional Officer for Steel Water State Penitentiary, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 12, 1954 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Billy Ray and Freda Jean (Davis) Edwards. He was a Torpedoman’s Mate on the USS Yosemite AD19, in U.S. Navy Veteran serving from August 1973 until August 1977, also served one year with the McKenzie National Guard, and was a graduate from Gleason High School. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Shawnna Kay Brittingham.

Survivors include his wife Tami Hensley Edwards of Buchanan, a son Billy Keith (BJ) and his wife Tammy Edwards, Jr. of Springfield, TN, a brother Dennis (Gale) Edwards of McKenzie, six grandchildren: Samantha Kay Brittingham, Katherine Elizabeth Brittingham, Isabel Rose Brittingham, Abigale Elna Edwards, Zachary Cavin Edwards, and Michaiah Shawn Edwards.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Edwards, Dennis Edwards, Allen Gooch, Elvis Clement, Tim Gearin, and Richard Sager.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call 731-352-4848 or visit the website at www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com