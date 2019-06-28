Book distribution company to build facility in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee-based company is investing about $22 million to build a new facility in West Tennessee.

Lightning Source, a La Verge-based company, plans to build their fifth U.S. facility in Jackson, creating an estimated 150 jobs in the Hub City, according to a news release from the Jackson Chamber.

The company, a part of Ingram Content Group, provides print-on-demand and book distribution services to publishers.

The investment and expansion will create more jobs in Madison County over the next three years, according to the release.

The facility is expected to be housed alongside the existing center on Edwards Drive.