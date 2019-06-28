Chance Of Afternoon Storms

Weather Update: Friday, June 28 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We are off to a much quieter day to start off, with the exception of a bit of fog at times through around 9:00 AM. Otherwise, it will be quite nice with temps climbing through the 70s and 80s today. Clouds will fill the sky just after noon again with some becoming thunderstorms through this evening. High this afternoon will be around 86°F.



Tonight:

Storms will gradually diminish with the loss of sunshine. Temps will level off around the upper 60s, but it will be still quite humid. Especially if you end up with any rain this afternoon…

