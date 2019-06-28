Chandelier recall

Dolan Northwest has announced a recall on one of their chandelier products.

The recall includes the design classics chandeliers made by Dolan Northwest with a model number of 16178.

The top loop of the fixture can reportedly bend and break, causing the chandelier to fall.

The firm has received four reports of the chandeliers falling.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these chandeliers, contact Dolan Northwest to receive a free repair.

For more information, contact Dolan Northwest toll-free at 888-213-5758 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email them at recall@dolanco.com, or visit one of their websites at www.seattlelighting.com, www.globelighting.com, www.builderslighting.com, or www.destinationlighting.com and click on “Recalls.”