Fire experts share firework safety tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Independence Day less than a week away, there are few safety tips you should know to keep you and your family safe.

Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle says one of the steps to firework safety is to become familiar with the laws in your city or county.

“Each city has different laws,” Friddle said. “In Madison County and City of Jackson, fireworks are illegal. Be aware of what you are doing. They are not toys, and they shouldn’t be used as such.”

He says fireworks can cause injuries if not used correctly.

“Each year, there are thousands of injuries as a result of these consumer-grade fireworks, and many of them are minor injuries, but you also have some very serious injuries that can occur,” Friddle said.

One particular item that causes great concern is sparklers. Even though they may seem harmless, Friddle says to use them with extra caution.

“Never let children use fireworks. Even sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees and can cause very serious injuries to the kids, so don’t let your kids shoot them,” Friddle said.

Friddle says it’s also important to just use common sense.

“Never shoot them towards a crowd,” Friddle said. “Always shoot them away from a structure. If one of them was to misfire, have a bucket of water around and make sure to soak it. Don’t try to relight it because the fuses are there for a reason. It gives you a time delay to get away from the device and if you try to relight, you are going to be right there when it ignites.”

The Madison County Fire Department hosts the Firefighters Freedom Festival each year on July 4 to give people a safe area to watch professional fireworks shows.

This year’s event will be held at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled to start around dark.