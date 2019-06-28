Local restaurant holds special fundraiser ahead of new location’s grand opening

JACKSON, Tenn.– A local restaurant held a special event Friday evening.

Owners of West Alley Bar-b-Que and Steak House, located on Vann Drive held their VIP Night, where guests were invited to a fundraiser, with proceed going to the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

Guests also had the opportunity to tour the new location of the restaurant, which was in downtown Jackson for many years.

They had 240 VIPs that atteneed. Leaders told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News why they chose to give back to West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

“One thing that we’re blessed, to wake up every morning. So some people are not able to do that. They wake up every morning, having issues as far as sick and health, we want to be apart of that as well,” said Christian Brantley, co-owner of West Alley Bar-b-Que and Steak House.” Don’t get me wrong, we would love for you to eat pork all day, but we definitely want to make sure we impact the healthcare and understanding people do need that.”

West Alley Bar-b-Que will officially open for business, Monday, June 1 at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Saturdays and Sundays they will offer brunch.