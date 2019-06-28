Madison Co. Commission meets to discuss budget, retains attorney

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is getting down to the wire for the Madison County Commission to approve the 2019-2020 budget, and requests are still being made.

“There was a motion brought up on our amended budget,” said Sheriff John Mehr.

Sheriff John Mehr again requested $25 million for his budget.

“We feel that we need that,” Sheriff Mehr said.

But the county commission again said they can’t afford that.

“In our opinion, we’ve gone as far as we can go in terms of funding that. We met the maintenance of effort plus four percent, which exceeds maintenance of effort which is required by the state, and we feel like we’ve done that every year for a number of years,” said Chairman Gary Deaton.

The commission voted 16-4, with two people abstaining, to not give the sheriff that money, and that led to a closed-door meeting with attorneys to figure out the next steps.

“We brought to the floor the possibility of hiring an attorney in case the sheriff sues the county, and so we were preparing for that, and if that happens, we’ll be ready to defend that lawsuit,” Deaton said.

“I request a motion that we retain services from Rainey and Kizer with pending litigation from the Sheriff,” said Commissioner Jason Compton.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Julia Ewoldt asked Sheriff Mehr if he had plans to sue the county.

“I don’t have any comment,” Sheriff Mehr said.

The sheriff says the commission should make changes to their budget.

“They have to finalize their budget on Monday, and hopefully they’ll come back and make some changes,” said Sheriff Mehr.

The county commission had to move their final vote on the budget to Monday because 10 days notice needed to be sent out, and the commission previously sent only eight days notice.