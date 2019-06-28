Man charged in barricade, officer-involved shooting appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — The man accused of barricading himself inside a west Jackson home before pulling a sword on police officers faces a judge.

Billy Charles Howell, 40, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, aggravated criminal trespassing and stalking.

Police say officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home on Westwood Avenue on Tuesday night, where the homeowner told officers say believed Howell was inside her home.

Court documents say the homeowner had a temporary order of protection against Howell.

Police say Howell was found barricaded inside a bedroom of the home.

“They attempted to negotiate for his surrender. He made statements that he was armed and refused to come out,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson read from an affidavit.

Court documents say the situation escalated once officers attempted to enter the bedroom.

Police say officers eventually were able to force the door open.

“As the officer deployed the Taser, Howell grabbed a sword and advanced towards the officer standing in the doorway,” Judge Anderson read.

Court documents say officers fired at Howell as he came toward them, brandishing the sword.

Police say Howell was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the gunshot wound.

Police said Tuesday that Howell was scheduled to be in court Wednesday for a hearing on the order of protection.

Howell is currently held in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $50,000 bond.

The officers who were at the home have been placed on routine, paid administrative leave while an internal investigation is completed.

Howell is scheduled to return to court July 11.