Mugshots : Madison County : 06/27/19 – 06/28/19

1/15 Amy Chapman Public intoxication

2/15 Deandre Dickerson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest

3/15 Billy Howell Stalking, contempt of court, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest

4/15 Deanna Jackson Schedule II drug violation



5/15 Demetrius Alexander Failure to appear

6/15 Derrion Cozart Failure to appear, violation of probation

7/15 Heath Murry Leaving the scene of accident (property accident)

8/15 Jerry Wayne Banks Driving on revoked



9/15 Justin Willis Aggravated statutory rape

10/15 Ladonte Cook Failure to appear, violation of probation

11/15 Leann Felice Moore Violation of probation, failure to appear

12/15 Rondell Yarbrough Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism



13/15 Tabitha Cole Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/15 Timothy D. Mathis Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/15 Timothy Hunt Violation of community corrections































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/27/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/28/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.