Publishing company announces expansion of services

JACKSON, Tenn.–“Lightning Source is a part of Ingram Content Group, that already has a location here. So, the fact that they’re expanding here shows that Jackson is a place that supports companies, has a pro business environment for them, and allows them to grow and expand,” Senior Vice President of Economic Development with the Jackson Chamber Mandy White said.

The La Vergne-based publisher announced the expansion on Friday of services at its facility on Edwards Drive in south Jackson.

Lightning Source plans to create nearly 150 jobs in the Madison County area and invest $22 million over the next three years.

“This will be for digital, on-demand printing. This is bringing a new technology to Jackson, offering an opportunity for jobs unlike any we’ve seen before,” White said.

Print-on-demand means that books or other publications are printed on an as-needed basis.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says this will be the company’s fifth U.S. facility, and it will work in partnership with the existing distribution center.

“I think the fact that Jackson was chosen to be the fifth location for Lightning Source shows that Jackson is on the map. Jackson is getting noticed by corporate representatives by this company and others,” White said.

White says for every job created in manufacturing, it’s estimated that another three are created elsewhere.

“For the 150 jobs that are being created, that’s another 450 jobs that will be created elsewhere in the economy,” White said.

Much like the jobs, the $22 million invested, White says it will generate about $66 million elsewhere in the community.

The company expects to begin hiring sometime this year.