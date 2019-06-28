Retirement party held for Madison County finance director

JACKSON, Tenn. – Friday was the last day at work for the Madison County Finance Director.

A retirement party was held inside the Madison County Finance Department conference room in honor of retiring finance director Mike Nichols.

A shadow box was given to Nichols as a gift of appreciation.

Nichols says he served as finance director for 14 years and county commissioner 15 years before that.

Those in attendance celebrated with cake and good food.

“It’s been a great experience being a finance director for Madison County. We would like to take the tax payer funds that they contributed and spend them wisely,” Nichols said.

Friday was Nichols’ last day with the county.