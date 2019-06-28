Slight Chance for Rain Over the Weekend

Weather Update –2:45 p.m. – Friday, June 28th

Stray showers and thunderstorms remain possible in West Tennessee this afternoon. Despite the low risk for severe weather, these storms may still bring heavy downpours and frequent lightning to parts of West Tennessee before sunset. Afterwards, we’ll have quieter weather with a lower chance for rain this weekend, but there’s a catch!

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will linger in the area until around sunset, and after 6 or 7 o’clock we should be left with very little rain and a very low chance for showers for the rest of the night. Skies will be mostly clear with warm and muggy conditions tonight as temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s by sunrise.

There’s a slight chance for a stray shower or two tomorrow – especially between the later hours of the morning and the early evening. Be on the lookout for a thunderstorm too just in case! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon with the humidity making it feel like the middle to upper 90s so stay cool! We’ll have even hotter weather on Sunday, stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to see how close the heat index could get to 100°F and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

