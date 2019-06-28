TBI releases reports on school crime, domestic violence

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released two new studies Friday on two topics: crimes on school campuses and domestic violence-related crimes in the state.

In a news release, the TBI says the studies both use data submitted through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.

The School Crime 2018 report shows a nearly 14 percent increase in overall crimes reported from 2016 through 2018, with simple assault listed as the most frequently reported crime.

That report also shows most crimes on school campuses happen during September, and that more than half of victims of crime at a school are female.

The Domestic Violence 2018 report shows a nearly six percent decrease in domestic violence-related crimes reported in 2018, with only 73,568 offenses reported, according to the TBI.

TBI says of those reported offenses, 49,455 of them were simple assaults.

Nearly three-quarters of victims in domestic violence-related offenses in 2018 were female, the report says.

TBI says the report shows domestic violence as a factor in about 98 homicides reported in 2018.

To see the full report, visit the TBI website.