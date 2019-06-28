Three juveniles escape detention center, captured 4 hours later

BENTON CO UNTY, Tenn.–Three juveniles escaped while handcuffed this afternoon in Benton County and now have been captured.

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher says they were being transported from a Memphis Detention Center. Authorities say they jumped out of the van and ran into the woods at a rest center on mile marker 130 on I-40 Eastbound at 2:30 Friday. Christopher says the boys took the handcuff keys. Christoper says they already have felonies.

For four hours Friday night, authorities were searching for the juveniles via helicopter and search dogs. The juveniles were captured at 6:45 Friday night at West Coxburg road in Holloday thanks to a 911 caller seeing them in the area trying to hitch a ride.