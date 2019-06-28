TWRA targeting boating under the influence during July 4th holiday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be participating in Operation Dry Water from July 5 through July 7.

Operation Dry Water is a national initiative for agencies to target boating under the influence through awareness and enforcement, according to the TWRA.

TWRA says the operation happens every year around the July 4 holiday.

TWRA is teaming up with the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators to draw attention to the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In 2018, there were nine BUI arrests in Tennessee reported during Operation Dry Water.

Penalties for boating under the influence include fines, jail time, boat impoundment, or the loss of boating privileges.