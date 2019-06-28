Yamaha recalling ATV, ROV

Yamaha has announced a recall for two of its vehicles.

The Grizzly 700 ATVs and Wolverine X2 ROVs are being recalled due to incorrect owner’s manuals.

Anyone that purchased these vehicles received a manual that had the correct model on the cover, but the contents are for another model.

If your manual doesn’t match your ATV or ROV, contact Yamaha for a free replacement manual.

For more information, contact Yamaha at 800-962-7926 anytime, or visit their website and click on the CPSC Alerts tab.